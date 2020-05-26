Ucom keeps on hiring – Armenian News

Official press launch by Ucom

Ucom keeps on hiring to begin with specialists with technical background and work expertise. In the scenario brought on by the pandemic, Ucom is a type of distinctive employers which have continued to function stably, paid full salaries on time, offered present workers with alternatives to achieve complete information, to quickly develop and develop professionally, to be taught and self-educate.

“Ucom itself is an institutional structure that has been acting as a unified provider of both fixed and mobile communication services in Armenia. Ucom also imports and implements innovative technologies, providing new types of services to customers. Our team is engaged in solving the problems of customers, regardless to what extent the customers are aware of technologies or devices installed at their premises,” stated Razmik Hovhannisyan, a technical help coordinator at Ucom’s Call Center.

Victoria Misakyan from the Technical help group, who focuses on radio engineering, is bound that information is on the coronary heart of every little thing, and the Technical Department offers the chance to all the time use one’s brains, to logically strategy the issues, to deal with them from totally different sides, to develop and self-educate.

Mary Dallakyan from the Call Center believes that Ucom has a robust company tradition and attaches significance to the formation of mutual respect between workers and prospects within the Armenian actuality.

“The best share is ours, because the working schedule is flexible. If you like to help people, then you’ll find the most interesting work here. It is also a hard work, as you need to be patient, to understand customers needs, to step into their shoes, to work under pressure from time to time, but since we work in a pleasant friendly environment, almost every difficulty is forgotten in the working process,” added Mary.

“One of Ucom’s principal approaches is teamwork, and it is first of all in our team that people try to support each other, we try to be balanced in all situations, since we believe that any problem has a solution,” stated Knarik Petrosyan, a gross sales and repair specialist at Ucom’s gross sales and repair heart on the Northern Avenue.

“Ucom’s role for Armenia is very important, since a huge amount of information is being constantly exchanged both via the Internet, mobile and fixed-line telephony. This is of great strategic importance for our country and the telecom sector. Since I am actually one of the FO network organizers, I can guarantee a healthy working environment on my behalf and on behalf of the team, in which every new employee will be able to realize their potential,” stated Vahagn Haroyan, an worker of FO Network Construction Department.

It needs to be added that Ucom continues to draw new employees by selling present workers and hiring new specialists. Job bulletins are positioned on specialised web sites. Resumes are obtained at [email protected] e-mail tackle.