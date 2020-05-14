Ucom announces vacancies through internal promotion and the new staff recruitment   – Armenian News

Official press launch by Ucom

As of May 14, 2020, 1160 Ucom staff carry on guaranteeing firm’s common operations so far as along with their duties they’ve briefly taken over the capabilities of the colleagues resigned. In complete, 520 staff specialised in several areas have resigned as per their very own software, the retention course of for a lot of of them is underway.

“By giving preference to internal resources and relying on the professionalism of Ucom employees, we have entrusted the positions of the heads of various departments, senior specialists, coordinators to the existing ones, thus promoting them internally. In addition, to fill the vacancies, at least 25 people a day are being interviewed by the Human Resources and Organizational Development Directorate. As a result of business processes’ optimization we still need to hire around 300 specialists,” mentioned Ara Sergei Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Ucom publishes job postings on specialised web sites and retains on receiving CVs at [email protected].