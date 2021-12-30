UCLA soccer player Reilyn Turner is the first college athlete to land an NIL deal with Nike. Reilyn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sponsorship and how she plans use her platform to inspire other young people.
Home Top Stories UCLA soccer star on NIL deal with Nike: ‘It still doesn’t feel...
UCLA soccer star on NIL deal with Nike: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’:
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
UCLA soccer star on NIL deal with Nike: ‘It still doesn’t feel real’:
UCLA soccer player Reilyn Turner is the first college athlete to land an NIL deal with Nike. Reilyn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss...
Raymond James Managing Director on holiday flight cancellations
Savi Syth, Raymond James Managing Director, joined Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and Brian Cheung to discuss the latest slew of flight cancellations and how...
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury enters fifth day of deliberations
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan reports the latest news on the Elizabeth Holmes trial as the jury deliberates for the fifth day.
Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jurors focus on secret audio recording during deliberations
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan discusses jury deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial after Christmas break and the many charges against the former Theranos CEO.
Restaurants in NYC experience a 46% drop in reservations due to Omicron variant
Bo Peabody, Seated Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, joins Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita to discuss how the Omicron variant is affecting high-end restaurant reservations and...