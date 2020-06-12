UCI WorldTour – men’s and women’s races

The Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España will overlap in October under a provisional new WorldTour calendar unveiled by cycling’s world governing human body the UCI on Tuesday, May 5 and later updated on June 12.
The Tour de France remains on its previously announced dates of Aug 29-Sept 20, while the Giro is scheduled to take place from Oct 3-25, with a shortened 18-stage Vuelta slated for Oct 20-Nov 8.
The plan might find racing resume with a men’s and women’s edition of Italian one-day race Strade Bianche on Aug 1, with the Gree-Tour of Guangxi and women’s Tour of Guangxi concluding the growing season on Nov 10.
As it stands all race dates are provisional, coronavirus-permitting.
January
21-26: Tour Down Under (Australia).
February
1: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (women, Australia).
2: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Australia).
23-29: UAE Tour (United Arab Emirates).
29: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (men and women, Belgium).
March
7:
Strade Bianche (men and women, Italy) – rescheduled.
8-15: Paris-Nice (France).
15:
Ronde van Drenthe (women, Holland) – cancelled.
11-17:
Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy) – rescheduled.
21:
Milan-Sanremo (Italy) – rescheduled.
22:
Trofeo Alfredo Binda (women, Italy) – cancelled.
25:
Three Days of De Panne (Belgium) – rescheduled.
26:
Three Days of De Panne (women, Belgium) – rescheduled.
27:
E3 BinckBank Classic (Belgium) – cancelled.
23-29:
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Spain) – cancelled.
29:
Ghent-Wevelgem (men and women, Belgium) – rescheduled.