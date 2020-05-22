UC schools suspend SAT/ACT testing requirement until 2024

The Board of Regents unanimously voted on Thursday to waive the standardized testing necessities for candidates, the college system introduced in a information launch.

“Today’s decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University’s undergraduate admissions,” mentioned UC President Janet Napolitano, who recommended the suspension of standardized testing in a memo to the Board of Regents earlier this month.

It marks the fruits of a two-year research-based effort by UC to guage the worth and use of standardized exams in admissions, in accordance with the college system.

“We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC,” Napolitano mentioned.

If a brand new take a look at doesn’t meet the required standards in time for admissions for fall of 2025, UC will get rid of the standardized testing requirement for California college students, in accordance with the information launch. UC will work on a separate method for out-of-state and worldwide college students. “I think this is an incredible step in the right direction toward aligning our admissions policy with the broad-based values of the University,” UC Board of Regents Chair John A. Pérez mentioned. In March, UC schools quickly suspended SAT/ACT necessities for fall 2021 candidates as a result of coronavirus pandemic. UC will proceed to maintain standardized testing non-compulsory by means of 2022. Applicants in 2023 and 2024 will nonetheless have the choice to submit their take a look at scores however it’s going to solely be thought-about for functions equivalent to course placement, sure scholarships and eligibility for the statewide admissions assure. The University of California has 10 campuses across the state in Berkeley, Davis, Irvine, Los Angeles, Merced, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz. An increasing number of universities are dropping the SAT and ACT requirement for fall 2021 admissions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. With excessive schools throughout the nation shut down or in restricted operation, ACT Inc. and the College Board, the businesses behind the ACT and SAT, canceled administrations of the exams until June, prompting a file variety of faculties and universities to suspend the standardized take a look at requirement or make it non-compulsory. In complete, about 51 universities and faculties have dropped the ACT/SAT requirement for a minimum of fall 2021 in latest months, in accordance with a listing by the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, or FairCheck, a nonprofit group working to finish the misuse of standardized testing.

CNN’s Alicia Lee contributed to this report.

