UC Berkeley students plan to skirt ICE rules with bogus course for foreign classmates

UC Berkeley students plan bogus course to circumvent ICE pointers, keep away from deportations

Hundreds of students on the University of California at Berkeley are privately discussing a plan to create a “dummy” course.

The plan, which might probably afoul of legal guidelines towards immigration fraud if enacted, was reportedly hatched hours after ICE introduced Monday that foreign students within the U.S. are required to take some in-person instruction or they won’t be allowed to legally stay within the nation.

“berkeley students are creating a 1-unit, in-person, student-run class to help international students avoid deportation due to the new ICE regulations,” a Berkeley Urban Studies pupil wrote in a now-deleted tweet, which has been archived by Google. “love my school sometimes.”

The tweet, which was shared greater than 25,000 occasions earlier than it was taken down, linked to an extended put up stating {that a} member of the UC Berkeley group had “found a faculty member who will sponser [sic] this.” The put up famous {that a} syllabus was being drafted, and that the course was “ONLY for students who are international and need a physical component to remain in the United States.”

The longer put up has been shared a whole lot of occasions on numerous UC Berkeley-related social media teams, together with several that are publicly available. Academics with ties to UC Berkeley, together with Deborah Miranda, have unfold information of the course on their very own Facebook accounts. (Miranda falsely stated in a put up that the ICE rules would have an effect on “Dreamers”; they’d the truth is have an effect on students with F-1 visas.)

However, some students famous that the plan won’t work. Click right here for extra on our prime story.

Other associated developments:

– DeVos: ‘Kids have to proceed studying’

– Pence on Trump push to open faculties: ‘We cannot let our children fall behind academically’

– Tucker Carlson joins calls to reopen faculties within the fall: ‘Distance studying will not be studying’

– Trump vows ‘strain’ on governors to open faculties in fall

Ilhan Omar has paid $878G to new husband’s consulting agency, knowledge present: report

When U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar bought remarried in March following her divorce, the Minnesota Democrat tied the knot with a person who was a member of her political consulting staff.

Now, marketing campaign knowledge present Omar has paid Tim Mynett’s consulting agency a complete of greater than $878,000 since 2018 – together with $189,000 simply weeks after the couple introduced they have been husband and spouse, the New York Post reported.

In the primary quarter of this yr, Mynett’s E Street Group has obtained greater than $292,000 from Omar’s marketing campaign for digital promoting, fundraising consulting and analysis providers, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported in April, citing data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Payments for 2019 totaled greater than $500,000, the Star Tribune reported.

Omar’s marketing campaign is her husband’s agency’s largest consumer by far, Open Secrets data suggest – with E Street Group receiving about one-third of all of the Democrat’s marketing campaign money, the Washington Examiner reported.

The association is feasible due to a 1960s federal anti-nepotism statute that prohibits members of Congress from hiring relations for authorities jobs – however doesn’t block members of the family from doing marketing campaign work, a former chief ethics lawyer from the administration of former President George W. Bush instructed The New York Post.

“It should not be allowed,” legal professional Richard Painter stated. “I think it’s a horrible idea to allow it, given the amount of money that goes into these campaigns from special interests.”

Other lawmakers with spouses doing marketing campaign work for them embrace U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., and U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., the Post reported.

Other associated developments:

– Ilhan Omar calls for dismantling America’s ‘system of oppression’

– Omar defends name to dismantle Minneapolis Police Department, calling it ‘rotten to the foundation’

Mary Kay Letorneau, who made headlines over affair with pupil, lifeless at 58

Mary Kay Letorneau, the previous Seattle trainer who was convicted in 1997 of raping a 12-year-old pupil who she would later marry, died Tuesday from most cancers, her lawyer instructed Q13 FOX of Seattle.

David Gehrke, the legal professional, told the information station that Letorneau had been battling the illness for about 9 months.

Letorneau pleaded responsible in August 1997 to two counts of second-degree rape with a pupil who was 13 on the time. (She was 34, married and had 4 kids.) She later married the coed, Vili Fualaau, in 2005 — after serving a seven-year jail sentence. He was 22. They had two kids and Faulaau filed for a authorized separation in 2017, the Q13 FOX report stated.

She knew her actions have been unsuitable morally and professionally however took the dangers partly due to her recognized “hypomania,” a kind of bipolar melancholy, Gehrke instructed native media.

Police found the pair about 1:20 a.m. June 19, 1996, in a minivan. Letorneau instructed officers the boy was 18, elevating suspicions among the many officers. Fualaau and Letorneau denied there had been any “touching.” Instead, they stated, Letorneau had been babysitting the boy and took him from her residence after she and her husband had a struggle.

About two months after the marina incident, Letorneau grew to become pregnant with the couple’s first daughter.

Other associated developments:

– Teacher who had affair with 12-year-old pupil, stated she ‘did not know’ it was unlawful

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Texas medical doctors rank actions posing biggest dangers for contracting coronavirus

California pair charged with hate crime after Black Lives Matter mural cover-up: authorities

Chief Justice Roberts injured head in fall final month, was hospitalized

Charlie Daniels describes the occasion that ‘modified my entire life’ in remaining interview with Fox Nation

California pair charged with hate crime after Black Lives Matter mural cover-up: authorities

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

– Insurer Allstate to buy National General for about $4B

– AMC movie theaters close to deal to keep away from near-term chapter

– Trump: Harvard should be ashamed of itself for persevering with with on-line instruction

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to discover out what occurred on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham says the choice to put youngsters again in class “should be a slam-dunk yes.”

Not signed up but for Fox News First? Click here to discover out what you are lacking.

Click here to discover out what’s on Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox News Radio at present!

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. This version was produced by Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first alternative within the morning! Stay protected, keep wholesome, and check out to keep constructive — we’ll get by way of these arduous occasions collectively. See you in your inbox very first thing Thursday morning.