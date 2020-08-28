UBS hires technology executive from Credit Suisse By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich



ZURICH (Reuters) – UBS (S:-RRB- has actually employed Pascal Emile as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Technology for its Wealth Management and Personal & Corporate Banking (WMPC) organisation from competitor Swiss bank Credit Suisse (S:-RRB-, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Emile, who uses up his position onSept 1, will at first deal with the activation of UBS’s WMPC platform in Italy this October along with taking a look at extra areas.

The executive, who has more than 25 years in IT, will be based in Zurich and will sign up with the Group Technology Management Committee and the WMPC management committee, the memo stated. A UBS spokesperson validated the visit on Friday.

Before signing up with UBS, Emile operated in the International Wealth Management and Asset Management department at Credit Suisse.