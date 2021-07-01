UBS cuts price target on Tesla, Goldman Sachs optimistic about GE
Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland breakdown Tuesday’s stocks to watch, which include: UBS cutting Tesla’s price target after concerns of growing competition and Goldman Sachs highlighting GE as the ‘ultimate’ re-opening stock in the industrial sector, giving shares a bump in early trading.

