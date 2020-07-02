Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape is a fast, chaotic battle royale from the developer of The Division

Ubisoft on Thursday unmasked Hyper Scape, an all-new free-to-play battle royale (BR) shooter from The Division developer Massive Entertainment which will attempt to carve out an unique niche in the highly competitive genre.

As first confirmed by leaks earlier this week, Hyper Scape is a a lot more futuristic-styled BR game occur a sprawling urban city, a departure from the usual barren landscapes and apocalyptic settings used by many of its current competitors. It’s also a great deal faster and much more chaotic than what most players could be used to.

I got to play an early “technical test” version of the game on PC for about three hours the other day. I was paired up in a random squad with two others, and we were allowed to queue as many times as we liked during our demo session with other reviewers, streamers, and Ubisoft players.

‘Hyper Scape’ is a very fun and polished undertake battle royale

To have it out of the way, I will say now that Hyper Scape is very fun. The game, a first-person shooter and never a third-person one, is extremely polished and offers some genuine innovations not noticed in any other BR game on the market. For instance, the final circle of any game transitions from a kill-or-be-killed contest in to a game of capture the flag, where teams try to either outgun their opponents or hold onto the coveted crown for 45 seconds.

The big question, however, will be whether this falls victim to the gaming community’s growing BR fatigue. Amazon Game Studios’ hero shooter Crucible, which had its own BR mode, fell flat a month after launch, but Ubisoft is a lot more established and contains a greater track record. Still, Hyper Scape will need to prove, when it launches later this season, that it’s unique enough and more fun than what’s out there today to distance themself players which have sunk hundreds of hours into titles like Apex Legends and Fortnite.

Another complicating factor is Ubisoft’s current reckoning with complaints of sexual harassment perpetrated by high-ranking executives. The company has promised to address the issues and completely overhaul its internal culture, however it makes this an especially fraught time for the publisher to be launching a brand-new property.

Image: Ubisoft

Unlike most battle royales, this 1 actually has a semblance of a story. Set in the far future, the fictional technology company Prisma Dimensions oversees a realistic, metaverse-style virtual world akin to the OASIS in Ready Player One. It’s called the Hyper Scape, and it features a competitive sport called Crown Rush, where players materialize on the internet and battle one another for a chance at victory. (Ubisoft even published a nice fake website for Prisma DImensions after the game leaked early in the day this week.) It’s not exactly top-tier narrative worldbuilding, but at the least it’s something.

I know what you might be thinking: “Please no, not another battle royale.” That’s entirely fair. Over the last three years, the industry has thrown mountains of money and teams of game designers toward making last-person-standing video games, abandoning a graveyard of failed early access indie projects and half-hearted cash grabs from major studios. Ubisoft says it’s been building this game for about 2 yrs now, suggesting Fortnite’s early success was the impetus.

Its biggest strengths are its combat pacing and unique twists on the genre

Today, some BR games are giant, lucrative, and legitimately fun experiences, like Call of Duty: Warzone, while others are quiet, popular, and laser-focused on the fundamentals like Respawn’s Apex Legends and PUBG Mobile. Fortnite, largely responsible for kicking off the battle royale trend along with the PC version of Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds, is still experimenting and expanding using what kind of game it could actually become.

And now there’s Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape. It has all the expected elements; that features a shrinking circle to contain combat in tighter quarters and lobbies of up to 100 players all vying for a coveted first place finish. But I do think Massive has come up with some truly exciting innovations here that set Hyper Scape apart, and I’m fairly confident the game will see an audience, if not distance themself some fans of the more frenetic BR titles like Apex Legends and Warzone.

Image: Ubisoft

The game’s biggest strengths are in its unique combat pacing and in-game abilities, as well as the changes to the BR formula Massive delivers. Unlike most battle royales and hero shooters, there are no weapon rarity or mod systems, no unique hero abilities or ultimate attacks, and no consumable health items or armor.

Instead, every player in Hyper Scape may use any weapon and upgrade it to its max potential by finding other versions out in the world. With the tap of a button, then you’re able to combine the two to produce a stronger gun. The same is true of abilities: as an alternative of counting on specific character traits, anybody can find these abilities as loot and equip as much as two at a time. Those include a healing ability, the one that lets you pull up a wall of cover, and something that encases your character in a protective orb that enables you to bounce away to safety.

The abilities drastically change how the game is played and the length of time you can stay alive

These abilities are hugely essential because, like the quantity and use time of healing items in games like Apex Legends and Warzone, they dictate how easy it is to recuperate and reengage with an opponent and the length of time these fights can last as a result. In Hyper Scape, you can take part in multiteam fights that last for huge swaths of the entire match through a mix of sheer luck, smart ability use, and switching between hiding in buildings and maneuvering around rooftops. It’s an easy task to duck inside a building, pull up a wall for cover, and drop a healing well on the ground to recover. It’s also no problem finding yourself battling as many as six to nine other people out of nowhere, creating a sense of total chaos at at any time.

What helps rein in the messiness of these fights is an extreme level of mobility. In Hyper Scape, there’s no fall damage, and every rooftop is traversable. You also provide a fast slide and double jump at your disposable and that means you maneuver in the air or whiz around inside buildings at blinding speed. There are circles of light on nearly every street corner or large open area that launch you high in to the air to help you move you from the ground to the rooftops easily.

The result of all of these combining systems is a kind of BR combat unlike anything I’ve played before. It has the drawn-out, ability-focused feel of a match of Overwatch with the speed and just unadulterated zaniness of the best of Apex Legends and Warzone fights. On top of that, you’re spending half the match literally flying through the air. It’s exhilarating to play with techniques few BR games can still achieve today and I suspect it will feel novel to a lot of players used to something slower.

Image: Ubisoft

As for the changes to the BR format, Hyper Scape brings some interesting ideas to the table. When you die, you’re perhaps not knocked out. There’s no downing and reviving systems. Instead, you then become a kind of specter of the battlefield. You can move and observe what’s happening just as in the event that you were alive, but only your teammates can see you and you can’t fire a weapon.

Your goal, in that state, is to scout for the currently alive teammates and also to find a respawn point you can use. Those points are randomly placed throughout the map or at the bodies of perished opponents. Once there, you can queue up for a respawn, but your teammate must come activate the process, risking their own life in the process. This seems built to keep players active in matches even if they might lose their first or 2nd fight in the beginning.

‘Hyper Scape’ transforms in to a capture the flag game in its final circle

As the circle closes in, players don’t experience a storm or poison gas as you may expect. Instead, the world starts to become transparent. Buildings become see-through before you can actually tell you the walls and, sooner or later, you will begin damage as time passes. The benefit there is that it’s easy to get back in to the safe zone and never have to deal with obstructing objects, but the downside is that it’s also easy to see opponents and in order for them to see you as you’re rushing to obtain inside.

When the final circle closes, the game transforms into a capture the flag contest, with the titular item in Crown Rush descending from the sky and showing up on the map. If you own it for 45 seconds you win, but every single other team is able to see where you are on the map. In my experience playing this portion of a match, Hyper Scape becomes almost a different game and involves a advanced of technique to succeed.

Ubisoft and Massive possess some interesting streaming ideas in the pipeline for Hyper Scape, too. The developer is taking care of a Twitch integration which will let viewers decide random map events, like low gravity and unlimited ammo, that occur for short periods of time. The same integration will also let streamers straight away queue up for matches with viewers at the press of a button.

It’s clear from playing the game even just for a few hours that a whole lot of thought and effort went into making Hyper Scape much more than a late-in-the-game attempt to make the most of a trend. The biggest sign of its success will be how fast it grows; Apex Legends is clearly Ubisoft’s primary competitor here, and that game grew to tens of millions of players after a single week. Ubisoft is smartly focusing not merely on the PC market, but the console one as well.

So the ingredients exist — everything depends on whether players are able to give another free-to-play game an ever-diminishing amount of their attention. But at this time, it seems like Hyper Scape is worth it.