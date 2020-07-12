Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape enters open beta today

Ubisoft has announced that the open beta for the upcoming battle royale shooter Hyper Scape begins on PC today. In addition to a trailer for the beta, Ubisoft also debuted a new cinematic trailer detailing some of the overall game’s story.

Hyper Scape launched first as a technical test on July 2nd, with Ubisoft giving access to some Twitch and YouTube creators so they could stream the game. The launch was an enormous success, with Hyper Scape rising to the top of the Twitch charts that day. In his experience with the technical test, my colleague Nick Statt found the overall game to be a fun and polished take on the battle royale formula.