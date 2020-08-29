Ubisoft to remove image of raised black fist from Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad

French video game publisher Ubisoft is asking forgiveness to fans after a video revealing the opening series for Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad revealed images of a raised black fist, which critics stated was “insensitive” and appeared to link the Black Lives Matter motion to an imaginary terrorist company in the video game.

The video game’s opening series reveals UMBRA, an anarchist group which the storyteller describes is taking “advantage of escalating civil unrest” to “generate more chaos and weaken governments.” The black raised fist image was related to UMBRA.

After the video was submitted, numerous fans slammed how the images, consisting of the fist, appeared to cast the Black Lives Matter motion as a terrorist group. One Twitter user who is a senior developer at Massive Entertainment, a studio owned by Ubisoft, tweeted that the video was “gross and extremely disrespectful.”

Ubisoft said in its apology that the images in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad’s opening was “insensitive and harmful in both its inclusion and how it was portrayed.” The publisher assured that the images would be gotten rid of in the next video game’s next upgrade, which is September 1st for Android and “as soon as possible on iOS.”

Since June, Ubisoft has actually been under …