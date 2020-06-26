Ubisoft places multiple employees on leave following allegations of misconduct

Multiple employees at Ubisoft, including two executives, have been placed on administrative leave because the company conducts a corporate investigation following allegations of professional misconduct, Bloomberg reports.

The two executives placed on leave are Tommy François and Maxime Béland, two employees that serve as vice presidents in a division overseeing global development of the company’s games, Bloomberg reports. Both men face numerous allegations that surfaced after multiple accusers came forward on Twitter.

Many allegations have been made against a few employees at Ubisoft

In the last week, the game industry has faced a #MeToo reckoning with an outpouring of stories on social networking. Many in the Twitch and YouTube creator spaces, as well as employees of large game developers and publishers, have come forward online about abuse, sexual harassment, along with other misconduct at the hands of high-ranking employees while working in the.

Many allegations have already been made against several employees at Ubisoft, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director Ashraf Ismail, who recently stepped down from his role in the game and took a leave of absence after allegations of sexual misconduct with fans surfaced on the web. In a reaction to the multiple allegations made against a few of its employees, Ubisoft announced in a statement last night that it will be launching investigations. The company has also earned external consultants as part of its investigation into the abuse and bullying.