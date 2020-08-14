Ubisoft fires former Assassin’s Creed Valhalla creative director following an investigation

Ashraf Ismail, the former creative director for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has actually been fired by Ubisoft,Bloomberg reports Ismail stepped down from his function and took a leave of absence in June after a fan implicated Ismail of lying about his marital status in order to pursue a romantic relationship with her.

“As a result of investigations, Ashraf Ismail has been dismissed from Ubisoft and is no longer an employee,” a spokesperson for Ubisoft informedThe Verge Kotaku likewise viewed an internal message sent out to staff members verifying the business had actually ended Ismail’s work following an externalinvestigation

Ubisoft has actually been under analysis considering that June when lots of individuals spoke up on social networks about the business’s hazardous work culture, which apparently covered more than a years,according to Bloomberg New accusations are still being made, with Gamasutra reporting today on allegations made versus extra staff members, consisting of Jonathan Dumont, the creative director for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, who apparently showed managing and violent habits in the office.

Following the preliminary wave of accusations, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed in July that numerous modifications would be made internally to develop a much healthier workplace at the …