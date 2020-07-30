Uberwith Bluetooth Xbox one Transmitter Dongle Stereo Headset Audio Adapter for Xbox One X/S Controller Compatible with Wireless Headset Headphone Speakers Low Latency – Not Support Airpods



Product Specafications

* Compatible with: for XBOX ONE/X/S controller which have 3.5mm jack

* Bluetooth Version:5.0

* Transmission Range:15 Meters

* Working Voltage:5.0V

* Output Power:0.5A/5V

* FullCharging :1 hours

* Working Time: 10 hours

* Weight: 18g

Advanced Features:

1.First Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Audio adapter for XBOX ONE controller

2.Low Latency synchronized with game plot, Real-time Audio Sync

3.Wirelessly Transmit Audio Anywhere, Anytime

4.Super Compact & Light Weight,No Driver needed,Plug and Play

5.Fast Pair,15meters barrier-free transmission

6.Simple Use:Set your earphone to bluetooth pairing status and hold the paring button of the adapter for 5 second,

once connection is successful, plug this bluetooth audio transmitter to XBOX ONE controller.

Attention:

1.The adapter only work with Original xbox one controller which have 3.5mm audio jack, and the adapter do not support Airpods.

2.The built-in microphone is omnidirectional and has high sensitivity. When you turn on the microphone, the sound of pressing the buttons of the gamepad will also be recorded. This phenomenon is normal.

3.The adapter only work with one bluetooth device at the same time.

4.The volume of sound and microphone is base on your console setting,once you found the sound or microphone volume s uncomfortable,please check your console setting.

Package Includes:

1*Wireless audio adapter

1*charging cable

1*user manual

【Xbox One/X/S Bluetooth Stereo Audio Adapter】-This xbox one bluetooth adapter fits any version of bluetooth stereo Headset ,Speakers,True wireless headset (Do not support Airpods ),Make sure your controller have 3.5mm headphone jack

【Digital audio and ultra-low latency】- By low latency technology with game plot for XBOX ONE – Never be bound again to wire, a perfect solution to enable XBOX ONE Controller connected to bluetooth receivers like Headphones and Speakers (Do not Support Airpods )

【Portable design for xbox one controller】-Extremely small size and lightweight for portable use, fast pair and automatically re-pair with the last paired device. 15 meters barrier-free transmission without any loss

【Support Voice chat 】- support voice chat on/off，NOTE: The built-in microphone is omnidirectional and has high sensitivity. When you turn on the microphone, the sound of pressing the buttons of the gamepad will also be recorded. This phenomenon is normal.

【Easy to Use】-Just set your earphone to bluetooth pairing status and hold the paring button of the adapter for 5 second,once connection is successful, plug this bluetooth audio transmitter to XBOX ONE controller.