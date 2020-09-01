Uber will require some riders to take mask selfies

As its ride-sharing company continues to battle throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber revealed that it will start to require some riders to take selfies to show they are using masks.

The business currently needs motorists and shipment employees to take mask selfies as a requirement to finalizing on to the app. To date, Uber states that more than 3.5 million motorists and carriers have actually finished more than 100 million mask confirmations.

Uber isn’t needing mask selfies for all riders, however if a motorist reports that a client is not using a mask, the business states that rider will be needed to take a selfie prior to utilizing Uber once again. And riders and motorists are totally free to cancel a journey, without charge, if the other individual isn’t using amask

“We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street,” Sachin Kansal, Uber’s worldwide head of security, stated in a post.

The mask confirmation function will present to the United States and Canada by the end of September and throughout Latin America and other nations after that. Uber keeps in mind that this innovation spots the mask as a things in the image and “does not process biometric information.”

In May, Uber revealed a series of brand-new guidelines focused on improving security throughout the pandemic.