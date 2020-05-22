Uber Says It Has Spent $19 Million on Coronavirus Financial Assistance for Drivers

Uber on Thursday for the primary time detailed how a lot it has spent to help its ride-hail drivers and meals supply employees in the course of the coronavirus disaster, which has battered the corporate and compelled it to put off 1000’s of workers.

The firm stated in a blog post it had spent $19 million (roughly Rs. 144 crores) as of mid-May in direct two-week monetary help to a complete of practically 48,900 drivers worldwide who have been contaminated by the virus or ordered to quarantine.

Half of that quantity was paid out to 12,350 drivers and supply employees within the United States and Canada, Uber’s largest market and the place it has some 1.three million drivers.

Under this system introduced in mid-March, North American drivers obtained a mean of practically $650 (roughly Rs.49,000), however payout quantities assorted extensively by location, with Uber limiting the utmost cost per metropolis and calculating help primarily based on prior earnings.

Uber didn’t present a breakdown of funds in different international locations, however a spokesman stated monetary help has been offered in all the greater than 70 international locations it operates in.

The spokesman stated drivers’ demand for help additionally assorted relying on the prevailing social security web in particular person international locations.

Ride-hail drivers in on-line boards have complained about an arduous approval course of to obtain monetary help. In the United States, many drivers additionally struggled to obtain unemployment advantages, usually reserved for workers.

Uber insists its drivers are impartial contractors, however in March it urged the US president to incorporate gig-economy employees in a federal [coronavirus](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/coronavirus) relief invoice so drivers might obtain unemployment advantages.

Uber beforehand stated it has allotted $50 million (roughly Rs. 379 crores) to provide drivers with masks and disinfectants and bought some 28 million masks. Almost half one million drivers and supply folks have obtained security provides up to now, the corporate stated.

