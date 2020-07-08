Uber races ahead in delivery market with Postmates deal

Uber to obtain Postmates after losing on Grubhub deal to Just Eat Takeaway

This may be the tech company’s latest push to enter the delivery services market

The company’s main business, ride-hailing service, has been hit hard by the pandemic

Uber is on track to obtain food-delivery startup Postmates in a US$2.6 billion all-stock deal and is expected to announce the tie-up on Monday, as reported in Bloomberg.

The takeover fits in with the tech giant’s ambitions to provide a wider range of services to consumers’ doorstep. The move may help Uber gain a stronger position in the US food delivery market along side its delivery of groceries and other staples, spurred by coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdowns over the States.

Last month, Uber missed its opportunity to acquire Grubhub, as European food delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway bought the organization for a very good US$7.3 billion. Based on a CNBC report, the ride-hailing giant could have pulled from the deal as a result of antitrust concerns.

A good indicator of Uber’s standings against its competitors can be found in data sourced from data analytics firm, Second Measure. The company revealed that Postmates made up of about 10% of food delivery sales in 2019, while Grubhub made up about 32%. Meanwhile, UberEats comprised 20% of sales, with DoorDash leading the pack with 33%.

Even though DoorDash accounts for a greater portion of food delivery sales than its other competitors, Postmates holds a strong fort in Los Angeles and the American Southwest, which are prime locations for Uber Eats.

In May, Uber announced another round of layoffs that impacted 3,000 employees, with plans to close 45 of its offices and restrategize to match the current coronavirus outbreak climate. Across major US cities, Uber ride requests have plummeted around 80%, and the company reported a lack of US$2.9 billion in the first quarter.

However, the ride-sharing tech company has showed strong growth in its food delivery division. Uber Eats experienced a tremendous surge of use, with gross bookings of US$4.68 billion. This can be an increase of 52% from the same quarter last year.

Uber’s ride-hailing services have already been hit hard by the pandemic, as governments around the world issue stay-at-home mandates. While restaurants and retailers are asked to shut tight to foot traffic clients, there has been a surge in demand because of their food and grocery deliveries. As an answer to the heightened demand, Uber offered a waive in delivery fees across the usa and Canada and extended its business design to deliver important goods and parcels.

The expanded services were not restricted to the US: In Portugal, Uber collaborated with the national postal service, CTT, to provide parcels. In Australia, the ride-hailing giant worked with local veterinary clinics to provide pet supplies, and in South Africa, the tech company joined arms with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Western Cape Department of Health to provide medical supplies.

The pandemic has pushed the organization to diversify its portfolio by emphasizing delivery services, instead of ferrying people across city sights, the ride-hailing giant is delivering on-demand goods such as for instance food products, pet supplies, and medicines.

The acquisition of Postmates holds a suite of potential to greatly help Uber grow and consolidate its delivery services. Adding to the mix, the tech company’s vigorous trials and development in autonomous technology could propel its progress to deploy autonomous delivery services — future-proofing its business.

“Despite the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19, organizations are taking this time as an opportunity to pursue acquisitions. It may come as a surprise considering today’s business uncertainty, but we saw a similar pattern occur during the Great Recession,” Dr. Sanja Licina, Future of Organizations Lead at Globant.

Research indicates that organizations that made significant acquisitions in the final economic downturn outperform those that failed to in the long term. TechHQ featured Uber in a recent piece exploring organizations that emerged from the financial crisis.

Licina continued: “For Uber and Postmates, it is critical for them to consider the mergers of the organizational cultures to promise long term success. Company success after M&As can only be achieved if leadership has a deep understanding of the heartbeat of their organization, especially to ensure business continuity during such unprecedented times.”