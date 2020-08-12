Uber may shut down in California if forced to classify drivers as employees, CEO says

Uber may shut down its operations in California, among its biggest markets in the United States, if it is forced to classify drivers as employees, the business’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated on MSNBCWednesday

.

Earlier today, Uber and Lyft were bought by a California exceptional court judge to classify their drivers as employees. At problem is the category of ride-hailing drivers as independent specialists, which Uber and Lyft state most drivers choose since of the versatility and capability to set their own hours. But labor unions and chosen authorities compete this denies them of conventional advantages like medical insurance and employees’ payment. Both business have actually stated they would appeal the judgment, which was remained for 10 days.

“It’s hard to believe we’ll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly.”

But if their appeal stops working, Uber may have to close up store in California, Khosrowshahi stated. “If the court doesn’t reconsider, then in California, it’s hard to believe we’ll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly,” he informed MSNBC.

In May, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, in addition to city lawyers of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, taken legal action against Uber and Lyft, arguing that their drivers were misclassified as independent specialists …