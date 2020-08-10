Uber, Lyft must convert drivers into employees, judge rules

Uber and Lyft were bought to convert their California drivers from independent specialists to employees with advantages, an early loss in a court fight the gig economy can’t manage to lose.

The judge’s judgment Monday will not be latest thing, as the ride-hailing business are anticipated to appeal the significant initial injunction that might make them stop their services as they find out how to change their service design to adhere to it.

The case brought by California authorities to impose a state labor law that worked this year is the most major legal risk yet to the gig economy– and comes as numerous business that count on specialists for on-demand services are currently reeling from the pandemic. The news removed a few of Lyft’s stock gains Monday, and Uber shares were bit altered.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ethan Schulman consented to stop briefly the injunction for 10 days so the business can appeal his choice.

Schulman concurred with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra that Uber and Lyft are breaching Assembly Bill 5, which states employees can typically just be thought about specialists if they carry out responsibilities outside the typical course of a business’s service. If the business are required to reclassify their California drivers as employees, they would be on the hook for …

Read The Full Article