Uber launches on-demand grocery delivery in Latin America and Canada

Uber is launching an on-demand grocery delivery service in Latin America and Canada, the company announced on Tuesday. It’s Uber’s first major move into the competitive world of on line grocery shopping since acquiring Cornershop, a respected online grocery provider in Chile, Mexico, Peru, Canada, Brazil, and Colombia.

Grocery delivery will be available through both Uber’s main app and its Uber Eats app. Customers will dsicover food delivery available from local grocery stores and will be able to receive their orders “in as little as one to two hours,” in accordance with Uber Eats head of product Daniel Danker.

The service is available starting today in 19 cities across Latin America and Canada. Later this month, it will be available in the usa, Danker said. And when it launches, it will be included in Uber’s subscription services, Rider Pass and Eats Pass, in which clients can get free delivery on orders over $30.

The announcement also comes on the heels of Uber’s $2.65 billion acquisition of Postmates. Uber is scrambling to expand its food delivery options as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pummel its core ride-hailing business. At the height of the pandemic in April, Uber said its ride-hailing division was down about 80 %. And now, with the amount of cases spiking in many parts of the usa, the company’s losses could continue to mount.

“I think this would make a lot of sense in a pre-COVID world,” Danker said in a call with reporters. “But our world has just fundamentally changed. And so this represents even more of a huge responsibility for us.”

It’s easy to understand why Uber is banking so much on food delivery. Bookings in the company’s Uber Eats division were up significantly more than 54 % year over year, as a result of increased demand for food deliveries, the business reported in May. Meal delivery has seen an acceleration in demand since mid-March, with 89 % year-over-year gross bookings growth in April excluding India. But the business has also moved fast to abandon its unprofitable markets, recently shuttering its Eats business in eight countries.

Uber is entering a crowded field, with huge companies like Amazon and Instacart jockeying for market share with major grocers like Kroger and Walmart. And it’s no obvious moneymaker either. Last year, only 3 % of grocery sales in the US happen online. Sales are truly increasing through the pandemic — US on line grocery revenue hit a record $7.2 billion in June — but clients say they feel hesitant to shop for groceries on line for anxiety about being overcharged or experiencing late deliveries, according to a recently available survey.

Cornershop was founded in 2015 in Santiago, Chile. The company was very nearly acquired by Walmart for $225 million in 2018, but Mexican antitrust regulators ultimately blocked the deal, arguing Walmart could not guarantee a level playing field for the rivals.