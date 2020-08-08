Uber has a new training requirement for drivers

Our objective to assist you browse the new regular is sustained by customers. To delight in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

Following prevalent problems of rape and harassment on its service, Uber prepares to need all of its U.S. and Canadian drivers to finish sexual attack and misbehavior training.

Drivers will need to endure 6 online videos about security that are planned to lower attacks and scary habits versus travelers anddrivers

The new program comes 8 months after Uber released its first-ever report detailing the variety of murders and sexual attacks versus both drivers and travelers. Between 2017 and 2018, 19 individuals utilizing the service were killed, and almost 6,000 stated they were sexually attacked.

“We have taken bold actions for several years now,” Tracey Breeden, Uber’s head of ladies’s security and gender-based operations, stated about the new training program. “This is really about raising the bar and being consistent in the actions we’re taking.”

Drivers will have 6 months after reactivating their accounts– lots of drivers are presently non-active due to the coronavirus– to finish their trainingrequirement New drivers will not need to finish the program up until logging a minimum variety of flights.

