Uber Exec Denies Bitcoin Hush Money Charges

A representative claims “there is no merit” to claims versus previous Uber Chief Security Officer Joseph Sullivan, who is now dealing with charges of blockage of justice and misprision of a felony.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) declares Sullivan attempted to hide the theft of personal info for approximately 57 million users in a hack ofUber It implicated Sullivan of taking “deliberate steps to conceal, deflect, and mislead” the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by funneling a hush money payment of $100,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) through a bug bounty program.

But in a declaration to Cointelegraph, interactions strategist Bradford Williams declared that had it not been for the efforts of Sullivan and his group at Uber, “it’s likely that the individuals responsible for this incident never would have been identified at all.”

“From the outset, Mr. Sullivan and his team collaborated closely with legal, communications and other relevant teams at Uber, in accordance with the company’s written policies,” Williams specified.

“Those policies explained that Uber’s legal department– and notMr Sullivan or his group– was accountable for choosing whether, and to whom, the matter ought to be divulged.”

Two of the hackers associated with the Uber breach pleaded guilty to charges of computer system scams conspiracy in October and are now waiting for sentencing. Sullivan’s federal court look in the Northern District of California has actually not yet been set up.