Uber Exec Allegedly Concealed 2016 Hack With $100K BTC ‘Bug Bounty’ Pay-Off

Joseph Sullivan, a previous Chief Security Officer at Uber, allegedly attempted to cover a 2016 hack of delicate information by funneling a hush cash payment of $100,000 in Bitcoin through a bug bounty program.

The hackers had actually gotten the motorists’ license varieties of approximately 600,000 Uber motorists in addition to personal details for approximately 57 million users.

According to anAug 20 statement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), Sullivan has actually been charged with blockage of justice and misprision of a felony in connection with the 2016 hack. The previous CSO is implicated of taking “deliberate steps to conceal, deflect, and mislead” the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concerning the information breach and the associated $100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) hush cash payment.

The DoJ implicated him of avoiding understanding of the breach from being reported to the FTC by funneling the Bitcoin hush cash through a bug bounty program. Ordinarily such programs are utilized for genuine payments to ‘white hat’ hackers who report on a business’s security concerns, not those who really get unapproved information.

“We will not tolerate illegal hush money payments,” stated U.S.Attorney David Anderson “Silicon Valley is not the Wild West.”

The company likewise declares Sullivan attempted to hide the business’s participation in the breach by asking the hackers to sign non-disclosure contracts wrongly specifying they had actually not gotten any individual information from Uber– even while they were confidential. When an examination unmasked 2 of the people accountable for the breach, the DoJ declares Sullivan still requested the hackers to sign NDAs instead of report them.

Two of the hackers associated with the Uber breach pleaded guilty to charges of computer system scams conspiracy in October and are now waiting for sentencing.

Negotiating with lawbreakers

Companies are progressively being required to deal straight with cyber lawbreakers– though many stay within the law while doing so. Representatives from U.S.-based business travel company CWT had the ability to work out a 50% discount rate from hackers requiring a $10 million payment after they took delicate files from the business in July.

More just recently, the University of California performed a week-long settlement with a NetWalker ransomware group after it closed down 7 of the organization’s servers. The university had the ability to encourage the group to come below $3 million to $1 million utilizing considerate and lovely language in their chats.