Uber Eats stops charging delivery fees to black-owned restaurants

Uber may also provide discounted rides to black-owned small companies “who have been hit hard by COVID-19,” although it didn’t add how a lot of a reduction could be given.

“I wish that the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others weren’t so violently cut short,” the 51-year-old CEO wrote. “I wish that institutional racism, and the police violence it gives rise to, didn’t cause their deaths.”

Khosrowshahi additionally pledged that Uber will proceed to crack down on discrimination, harassment and racism on its platform, and can maintain its customers accountable “to these standards of basic respect and human decency.”

“I respectfully ask anyone not willing to abide by these rules to delete Uber,” he wrote.

Shares of Uber had been up 3.5 % early Friday afternoon, at $37.70.

