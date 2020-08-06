Uber continues to hemorrhage cash during the pandemic despite growth in delivery

Uber is continuing to bleed cash during the coronaviruspandemic The chronically unprofitable business lost $1.8 billion over the last 3 months, with its adjusted net earnings down 29 percent compared to Q2 of2019 Even Uber’s effective delivery company, which saw earnings grow 162 percent year over year, wasn’t sufficient to buoy the business’s financial resources.

Gross reservations in its ride-hailing company fell 35 percent year over year to $102 billion. Most of that was in its movement department, which fell 73 percent year over year. Meanwhile, gross reservations in its Uber Eats delivery company grew 113 percent year over year, thanks to increased need for food shipments.

Developing …