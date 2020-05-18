Uber CEO confirms more job cuts

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirmed the corporate was axing one other 3,000 jobs and shutting 45 places of work in an e-mail to staff on Monday, two weeks after 3,700 individuals misplaced their jobs.

The firm has now axed more than 1 / 4 of its 22,000 workfroce all over the world.

Details of the extra cuts had been first reported by The Wall Street Journal. CNBC later reported that the variety of axed jobs was 3,000.

In his e-mail, Khosrowshahi mentioned: ‘Having discovered my very own private lesson concerning the unpredictability of the world from the punch-in-the-gut referred to as COVID-19, I cannot make any claims with absolute certainty relating to our future.

‘I’ll inform you, nevertheless, that we’re making actually, actually onerous decisions now, in order that we will say our goodbyes, have as a lot readability as we will, transfer ahead, and begin to construct once more with confidence.’

He went on to say the corporate is in a ‘deep gap’ regardless of the ‘shiny spot’ of Uber Eats which was extremely used all through the pandemic.

Rides had been down 80 p.c yr on yr in April.