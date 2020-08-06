Uber buys Autocab in bid to expand ridesharing empire to provinces

Uber will expand its reach in the UK and other areas with Autocab

Uber saw an 80% drop in ride-hailing amidst the pandemic however a rise for shipment services

Reports that Uber has actually purchased UK-based tech business Autocab, indicating the instructions the ride-sharing giant is now heading towards. Autocab is a SaaS business that offers reservation and dispatch software application to ground transport companies, and this offer might see Uber broadening its services out to brand-new areas where it does not presently run.

Uber’s Northern and Eastern European local basic supervisor, Jamie Heywood weighed in on the buyout to Reuters : “Autocab has worked successfully with taxi and private hire operators around the world for more than thirty years, and Uber has a lot to learn from their experience.”

The acquisition will see Uber fortifying and broadening its UK market, growing from the software application’s schedule in 40 areas to practically 170, with comparable strategies in other markets. In a news release, Uber stated; “every month thousands of people open the Uber app in places the company doesn’t operate to try to get a trip.” Using Autocab’s iGo market, it stated, will allow Uber to link those riders with regional operators who select to take their …