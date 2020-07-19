UBBCARE Dreamcountry Bamboo Weighted Blanket Adult 25 lbs 88”x104” for Couple King Size Cooling Touch Heavy Weighted Blanket with Premium Glass Beads Dark Grey



Price: $139.98

(as of Jul 19,2020 22:33:18 UTC – Details)



Dreamcountry Bamboo Weighted Blanket with Premium Glass Beads

Updated 2.0 7-layer Weighted Blanket

-12 loops ensure your weighted blanket stays in place. The blanket will fit cover properly even if you move constantly at night.(cover is not included )

-The three-dimensional lock bead sewing method and high density quilting completely avoid the risk of bead leakage.

-Premium material and finest workmanship made luxury highest quality weighted blanket.

Reminder(Please read carefully before purchasing):

1. WASH: Machine washable on a gentle setting and dry clean. It is so heavy to a washing machine so a better option is spot clean. And this is weighted

blanket without cover.

2. CARE: Please protect your weighted blanket from direct sources of heat, since heat could damage the glass beads inside the blanket.

3. SIZE: The blanket may little smaller than the ordinary blanket to concentrate the weight on your body. You get correct size when you see a full/queen

weighted blanket is smaller than anticipated.

4. Color may be slightly different with the real one due to different display of computer.

5. WARNING: It is not recommended for little babies, and pregnant women.

6. SERVICE: Please fell free to contact us if you have any question about our heavy blanket. We will reply within 24 hours.

7. You’d better do not share the same weighted blankets if body weight varies much between you and your partner(>100lbs difference)

8. If it is your first time to use weighted blanket, you may feel it is too heavy or too light weight. You may get used to a weighted blanket in about 2-7 days.

Bamboo Cooling Weighted Blanket – Highly breathable and moisture-absorbent bamboo enable you to stay drier and cooler.Cold and milky smooth touch of bamboo blanket and glass bead keep you cool through the night. It also enable cool sleepers to stay cozy.Smart fabric and moisture wicking management make the blanket suitable for all seasons.

Luxury Marerial – Our blankets are made of pure natural 300 thread count bamboo viscose which is breathable, silky soft and smooth. The inner layers of the blanket include polyfill and premium glass beads.

Unique 7-layer Design – 7-layer Design and smaller squares help to distribute glass beads inside the blanket evenly so that your body would be comfortably surrounded. This relaxing mood encourage deep and restful sleep.

How to Choose – Please choose the blanket weight according to your body weight.Usually 10% of your body weight plus one pound is the weight you should choose. 88”x104” is recommended for King or California King size bed. If you and your lover weight 110-190 lbs, you can share this 88”x 104” 25 lbs weighted blanket.

Multiple Use – Dreamcountry weighted blankets not only can be used at sleep. It also can be used as throw blanket while reading or watching TV on the couch.