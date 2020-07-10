UATE CEO Karen Vardanyan dies at 57 – Panorama

CEO of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) Karen Vardanyan has passed on at age 57, Armenia’s Minister of High-Tech industry Hakob Arshakyan said on Facebook.

“Karen will remain in our hearts as a fighter, free and bright person. Mr. Vardanyan has left an invaluable, great investment in the technology sector: UATE, DigiTech Expo, Armath laboratories, DigiTech Business Forum, WCIT and dozens of other projects and strategic programs for the development of technology would not have been complete without his huge efforts. Rest in peace, dear friend!” he wrote.

Karen Vardanyan was serving as UATE CEO since 2007.