UAE sends F-16s for training with Greek military amid tensions with Turkey – Middle East Monitor

The United Arab Emirates sent out 4 F-16 fighter jets to participate in military training workouts with the Greece on the island of Crete, the Athens- based day-to-day paper Kathimerini reported on Friday.

According to paper, the airplane will participate the training workout with Greece’s military over the Eastern Mediterranean amid increased tensions with Turkey.

Last month, Turkey released marine vessels to escort a hydrocarbon expedition ship in waters declared by Greece, outraging the Greek federal government.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron advised Turkey to stop oil and gas expedition in contested waters in the location.

Israel, Cyprus and Egypt signed up with France in voicing assistance for Greece in the conflict.

READ: Turkey has a genuine existence in the Mediterranean Sea

Turkey initially appeared to withdraw its expedition objective previously this year after objections from the European Union and United States, however then dispatched the vessel, the Oruc Reis, on 10 August.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated the only option in the Mediterranean was discussion which his nation was not chasing after experience.

“If we act with common sense and reason, we can find a win-win solution that meets everyone’s interests,” he stated.

In a report the other day, the Sunday Times stated Israel has actually been collaborating …