UAE sabotages relations with Palestinians to normalise with Israel – Middle East Monitor

A disaster erupted between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the UAE, in gentle of the PA’s rejection of a medical support cargo provided by Emirati authorities to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which travelled via Israel’s Ben Gurion airport.

The PA said that the rationale behind its refusal to settle for the present was the UAE’s failure to coordinate with the native authorities in regards to the cargo, saying that it was knowledgeable in regards to the medical support through the Israeli media.

It warned that the UAE is making the most of the coronavirus pandemic and the deteriorating well being scenario in Palestine to pave the best way for normalisation with Israel. However, Emirati authorities rejected the PA’s justifications, and launched a marketing campaign towards it via a collection of tweets by Emirati officers shut to the ruling household, attacking the place of the PA and President Abbas, whereas praising Mohammed Dahlan, Abbas’ enemy who’s exiled within the UAE.

READ: Will Israel’s annexation plan undermine Arab-Israeli normalisation?

The PA’s rejection of Emirati support could also be associated to the presence of Dahlan within the Emirates, as he may need performed a job in transport this support. Palestinians want support provides to be despatched via Jordan, not of Israel.

At a time when the PA’s relations with the UAE are strained, Emirati-Israeli ties are witnessing a rising rapprochement, culminating in the article written by the Emirati Ambassador to Washington Yousef Al-Otaiba for Yedioth Ahronoth.

Al-Otaiba’s article is an epitome of the climax of the Israeli-UAE rapprochement. It is true that he targeted on the annexation plan, however he intentionally omitted speaking about 1000’s of Israeli vacationers who visited his nation, a whole bunch of mutual business initiatives and dozens of Israeli delegations that attended competitions and conferences within the Emirates.

As Tel Aviv’s relations with Abu Dhabi are witnessing an unprecedented improvement, the potential for opening an Israeli embassy within the UAE can be very doubtless sooner or later. The UAE has crossed many pink traces via its leaders’ public outreach to Israel, particularly via the tweets of UAE officers.

UAE: We can disagree with Israel and nonetheless have ties with it

It is obvious {that a} new improvement in Abu Dhabi’s communication with Tel Aviv passed off this time, because the UAE took the initiative to set up contacts with Israel. Thus, Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed, the youthful brother of the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed tweeted a congratulatory message to Jews throughout the Hanukkah competition and his tweet garnered 4,600 likes.

Happy Hanukkah from the UAE Embassy in Washington DC! pic.twitter.com/tljkzuJx0t — UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) December 22, 2019

Bin Zayed’s tweet didn’t shock anybody in Israel. Indeed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thought of it a results of the tireless efforts he’s making to set up ties with Gulf nations. As for former Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, he thanked his Emirati counterpart, and referred to as for the event of financial relations between Israel and the Gulf states.

One can simply learn between the traces of those private exchanges between the leaders of the 2 nations. Several indications verify that the UAE and Israel are searching for to normalise relations publicly.

In case additional proof of those relations have been wanted, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs was due to maintain a personal wing at Dubai’s Expo 2020, this was delayed on account of the coronavirus.

READ: Annexation would destroy Israel-Arab normalisation efforts, warns UAE

There are many widespread denominators between the 2 nations, because the UAE, like Israel, has shut relations with the United States and Egypt, and these 4 nations take part in an alliance towards Iran and armed jihadist organisations. It is true that we will not be witnessing a love story between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv any quickly, however it’s clear that the 2 events are benefiting from these relations.

Israel will obtain vital features from acquiring a cross to a big market, and a public presence within the wealthy Gulf area. As for the leaders of the UAE, they may profit from having a terrific regional energy as an ally.

The Emirati aircraft touchdown in Ben Gurion airport is a sign of the warming relations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

This confirms that though there are not any formal diplomatic relations or aviation actions between Israel and the Emirates, mutual intelligence exchanges, that are normally carried out in secret, are creating considerably.

The views expressed on this article belong to the creator and don’t essentially replicate the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.