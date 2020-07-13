UAE repelled over 100,000 cyber-attacks in June – Middle East Monitor

The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) stated the other day that the National Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT) repelled more than 100,000 cyber-attacks versus the Federal Government’s entities in June.

TRA stated in its month-to-month report on cybersecurity advancements in the UAE’s Federal Government for the month of June 2020 that 73 percent of the cyber-attacks were malware, 15 percent were vulnerabilities and 12 percent phishing attacks.

The cyber security groups have actually likewise managed more than 407 cyber events.

Over 80 percent of organisations in the UAE reported a minimum of one cyber-attack in 2019, a study of 150 senior IT executives in the nation discovered in May.

Report: Dubai is a sanctuary for unclean cash