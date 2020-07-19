UAE ready for historic first mission to Mars

The United Arab Emirates is hopeful it may finally get its Mars mission returning in the coming hours.

Japan will undoubtedly be launching the Hope probe for the UAE, on a H2-A rocket from the remote Tanegashima spaceport.

Two previous attempts before week have already been thwarted by the weather, but conditions now look settled for the newest scheduled lift-off time of 06:58 Japan time, Monday (22:58 BST, Sunday).

The mission aims to study the weather and climate of the Red Planet.

Its 500-million-km journey should start to see the robotic craft arrive in February 2021 – in time for the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s formation.

Hope is certainly one of three missions launching to Mars this month. The US and China both have surface rovers in the late stages of preparation.

Why is the UAE going to Mars?

The UAE has limited connection with designing and manufacturing spacecraft – but here it really is attempting something only the united states, Russia, Europe and India have succeeded in doing. But it speaks to the Emiratis’ ambition they should dare to undertake this challenge.

Their engineers, mentored by American experts, have produced a sophisticated probe in just six years – and when this satellite gets to Mars, it’s expected to deliver novel science, revealing fresh insights on the workings of the planet’s atmosphere.

In particular, scientists think it can add to our understanding of how Mars lost much of its air with it significant amounts of its water.

The Hope probe is considered very much as a vehicle for inspiration – something that will attract more young people in the Emirates and over the Arab region to use up the sciences in school and in higher education.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The woman leading UAE’s mission to Mars

The satellite is one of numerous projects the UAE government says signals its intention to move the country far from a reliance upon oil and gas and towards the next based on an understanding economy.

But as ever when it comes to Mars, the risks are high. A half of all missions sent to the Red Planet have ended in failure. Hope project director, Omran Sharaf, recognises the dangers but insists his country is right to take to.

“This is a research and development mission and, yes, failure is an option,” that he told BBC News.

“However, failure to progress as a nation is not an option. And what matters the most here is the capacity and the capability that the UAE gained out of this mission, and the knowledge it brought into the country.”

Image copyright

MBRSC Image caption



Robotic probe: Hope has had six years to develop





How has the UAE managed to do this?

The UAE government told the project team it couldn’t purchase the spacecraft from a big, foreign corporation; it had to build the satellite itself.

This meant starting partnership with American universities that had the necessary experience. Emirati and US engineers and boffins worked along with each other to design and build the spacecraft systems and the three onboard instruments that may study the earth.

While a lot of the satellite’s fabrication occurred at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at the University of Colorado, Boulder, considerable work was also undertaken at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai.

LASP’s Brett Landin believes the Emiratis are now actually in a fantastic place to do still another mission by themselves.

“I could give you the process for fuelling a spacecraft, but until you’ve put on an escape suit and transferred 800kg of highly volatile rocket fuel from storage tanks into the spacecraft, you don’t really know what it’s like,” the senior systems engineer said.

“Their propulsion engineers have now done it and they know how to do it the next time they build a spacecraft.”

Image copyright

ESA/DLR/FU Berlin Image caption



Surface features indicate Mars once had abundant flowing water





What science will Hope do at Mars?

The Emiratis did not want to do “me too” science; they didn’t want to turn up at the Red Planet and repeat measurements that had already been created by others. So they went to a US space agency (Nasa) advisory committee called the Mars Exploration Program Analysis Group (MEPAG) and asked what research a UAE probe could usefully add to the current state of knowledge.

MEPAG’s guidelines framed Hope’s objectives. In one line, the UAE satellite goes to study how energy moves through the atmosphere – from bottom to top, constantly of day, and through all the seasons of the entire year.

It will track features such as lofted dust which on Mars hugely influences the temperature of the atmosphere.

It will also look at what’s happening with the behaviour of neutral atoms of hydrogen and oxygen right at the top of the atmosphere. There’s a suspicion these atoms play an important role in the ongoing erosion of Mars’ atmosphere by the energetic particles that stream away from the Sun.

This plays to the story of why the earth is now missing most of the water it obviously had early in its history.

To gather its observations, Hope will take up a near-equatorial orbit that stands faraway from the planet far away of 22,000km to 44,000km.

“The desire to see every piece of real estate at every time of day ended up making the orbit very large and elliptical,” explained core science team lead on Hope, David Brain from LASP.

“By making those choices, we will for example have the ability to hover over Olympus Mons (the largest volcano in the Solar System) as Olympus Mons moves through differing times of day. And at other times, we’ll be letting Mars spin underneath us.

“We’ll get full disc pictures of Mars, but our camera has filters, so we’ll be doing science with those images – getting world wide views with different goggles on, if you prefer.”

[email protected] and follow me on Twitter: @BBCAmos