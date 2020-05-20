UAE private jet repatriates 26 Israelis stranded in Morocco – Middle East Monitor

A private jet belonging to an Emirati royal has introduced a bunch of Israeli nationals who have been stranded in Morocco for over two months residence.

Moroccan diplomacy helped facilitate the flight which landed in Tel Aviv final week.

The 26 Israelis, who have been a part of an unique group of 36, returned to Israel after a “philanthropic” operation flew them again from the French capital Paris, having flown there the day earlier than from Casablanca’s Mohammed V Airport. The remaining ten are believed to have died because of coronavirus.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the repatriation operation was a results of secretive negotiations between the Israeli and Moroccan governments over a month. Morocco’s prohibition of direct flights between the international locations are stated to have stalled the talks.

A earlier failed try occurred in April reported Morocco World News after the UAE and Israel scheduled a joint flight of stranded Israeli and Emirati vacationers however did not disclose all of the flight’s particulars to Moroccan authorities.

The New Arab revealed yesterday that the VIP airplane concerned in the operation belonged to a member of the Emirati royal household. Reporting {that a} video of the repatriation has circulated on social media displaying the Israelis on-board “a lavish jet complete with pristine white leather sofas, a private meeting room, and even a gold enamel sink”.

الامارات ….

ترسل السلاح لحفتر لقتل الليبيين

وترسل طائره خاصه لنقل الاسرائيليين

العالقين في المغرب

مافيش اوسخ من كده..!! pic.twitter.com/plW2wNdcXi — بوغانم (@hassanalishaq37) May 16, 2020

The declare, initially made by Israel’s Channel 12 contradicts earlier experiences that the Israelis have been repatriated by an American-Israeli philanthropist couple. The allegations can be additional proof of normalisation between Israel and Gulf states.

Last 12 months it was reported that Emirati and Israeli officers travelled collectively on a direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv in a private jet which flew via Saudi airspace with out the customary stopover in Jordan.

