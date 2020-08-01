UAE launches start-up operations at first nuclear power plant – Middle East Monitor

The United Arab Emirates has actually started start-up operations in the preliminary system of its first nuclear power plant, Reuters reported the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) as stating on Saturday.

The Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, a significant oil manufacturer, is being constructed by Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO). The plant was initially due to open in 2017 however start-up of its first reactor was consistently postponed.

ENEC stated its subsidiary Nawah Energy Company “has successfully started up Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafrah Region of Abu Dhabi.”

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, composed on Twitter that nuclear fuel had actually been packed into the first of 4 systems of what he called “the first peaceful nuclear energy reactor in the Arab world.”

“We are now another step closer to achieving our goal of supplying up to a quarter of our nation’s electricity needs and powering its future growth with safe, reliable, and emissions-free electricity,” ENEC’s president Mohamed Ibrahim al-Hammadi stated.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), which provided an operating licence for the plant in February, stated Nawah fulfilled all regulative requirements to begin …