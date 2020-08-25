UAE, Israeli ministers pledge defence cooperation By Reuters





By Lisa Barrington and Dan Williams

DUBAI/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Top UAE and Israeli defence authorities on Tuesday held their very first publicly-acknowledged telephone call because their nations’ arrangement to normalise ties, authorities stated, declaring possible securitycooperation

The discussion in between Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed al-Bawardi and Defence Minister Benny Gantz came amidst Israeli dissent at the possibility that the U.S.-brokered offer might approve the Gulf power access to innovative weapons formerly rejected to it, such as F-35 stealth fighter jets.

In their 10-minute call, Bawardi and Gantz gone over enhancing interaction “for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole”, a declaration brought by UAE state news firm WAM stated.

Gantz’s workplace estimated him as stating that they consented to”keep an open channel between them”

“We share important security interests, collaboration will strengthen regional stability,” a declaration from Gantz’s workplace stated.

The normalisation accord, revealed onAug 13, creates a brand-new axis in challenging Shi’ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Islamist militants in the Middle East, and makes the UAE just the 3rd Arab nation to create ties with Israel in more than 70 years.

But …