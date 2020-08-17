UAE, Israel sign first trade agreement since peace deal – Middle East Monitor

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel on Saturday signed the first business cooperation agreement since Abu-Dhabi and Tel Aviv revealed a peace deal on Thursday.

The UAE’s Apex National Investment business has actually signed a “strategic commercial agreement” with Israel’s TeraGroup to perform research study into COVID-19, the UAE’s WAM news company reported.

The company priced quote PEAK’s Chairman, Khalifa Yousef Khoury, as stating that the deal “is considered the first business to inaugurate trade, economy and effective partnerships between the Emirati and Israeli business sectors,” including that it intends to benefit and serve humankind by enhancing research study and research studies on the unique coronavirus.

On Thursday, United States President Donald Trump revealed a peace deal in between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi stated the deal was an effort to stave of Tel Aviv’s prepared addition of the inhabited West Bank, nevertheless, challengers think normalisation efforts have actually been in the offing for several years as Israeli authorities have actually made main check outs to the UAE and participated in conferences in the nation which had no diplomatic of other ties with the profession state.

READ: Israel delegation heading to UAE for talks

…



Read The Full Article