UAE-Israel phone lines are now open – Middle East Monitor

Telephone lines in between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in an advancement the Israeli interactions minister hailed as essential for normalising ties in between the nations, reported Reuters.

Israel and the UAE on Thursday revealed an arrangement that will result in a complete normalisation of diplomatic relations in between the 2 states, in between which telephone calls had actually not been possible formerly.

The foreign ministers of both nations held a telephone call with each other to inaugurate the opening of the phone lines, Israeli authorities stated and UAE foreign ministry spokesperson Hend al-Otaiba composed on Twitter.

The UAE’s Telecoms Regulatory Authority did not right away react to a demand to comment.

Reuters made numerous calls from the UAE to Israel on Sunday and more Israeli news sites that were formerly obstructed in the UAE were likewise able to be seen on UAE web connections.

Palestine: UAE-Israel normalisation offer, a stab in the back and a betrayal to Jerusalem

“I congratulate the United Arab Emirates on the unblocking,” Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel stated on Twitter.

“Many economic opportunities will now open up, and these trust-building steps are important for advancing the countries’ interests.”

The UAE’s 2 primary telecoms operators Du …