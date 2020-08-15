UAE-Israel normalisation deal, a stab in the back and a betrayal to Jerusalem – Middle East Monitor

The tripartite US-brokered Israel-United Arab Emirates (UAE) deal on the statement of complete normalisation of relations in between Israel and the UAE came as a surprise. But, in truth, it was not that stunning, as both nations had secret relations for several years.

The deal will consist of locations of security, tourist, innovation, energy, culture, health care, environment and trade, in return for suspending Israel’s addition strategies in the West Bank, according to Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, the de facto ruler of the UAE.

Under the regards to the deal, United States President Donald Trump mentioned: “Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at Al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem’s other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshipers of all faiths.” This psychological tweet by Trump personally intends to soften the possible mad response from within the Arab and Muslim world, a convincing method to program the favorable side of it– that normalisation is the crucial to get in Jerusalem’s holy websites.

However, Israeli authorities consisting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who might not hide his delight, validated that addition was briefly suspended and will constantly stay on his program.

The deal will be included to his credit for being the Israeli authorities who handled to change a strong enemy into a good friend, …