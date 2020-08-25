UAE-Israel normalisation deal a ‘crime’ – Middle East Monitor

The Alliance of Indonesian NGOs the other day knocked the UAE-Israel normalisation offer, stating it hurts the Palestinian cause and is “robbery” of Palestinian rights, Anadolu reported.

The Indonesian Coalition Defending Baitul Maqdis, an alliance of 30 NGOs, stated the normalisation of relations with “zionist Israel” is a criminal offense in regards to diplomacy, culture, economy and others.

“Parties or countries that normalise relations with invaders consider colonialism as normal, thus normalising injustice, murder and robbery,” Bachtiar Nasir, chairman of the alliance, informed Anadolu Agency

The groups stated nations that perform normalisation with Israel concur with its criminal activities versus Palestine.

“No one has this attitude unless the country that carries out normalisation has the mentality of colonialists and criminals,” statedNasir “It is also a betrayal of efforts to maintain the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The NGOs contacted world leaders, specifically those in the Muslim world, to assist resolve Palestinian issues relatively, and not to be quickly lured by product deals from Israel.

“Wealth will come and go, but a policy based on justice and humanity will set a lasting golden record in history,” the …