UAE, Israel health ministers agree to enhance cooperation on health By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – The health ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Israel on Monday concurred to enhance bilateral cooperation in the health sector, following an accord in between the nations to normalise relations 10 days back, UAE state brand-new firm WAM stated.
Speaking by phone, the ministers gone over cooperation on pharmaceuticals, median research study and COVID-19. A declaration from Israel’s Health Ministry included they concurred on “initial and immediate cooperation” in the health sector.
