UAE-Israel deal will not make occupation acceptable – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas stated the other day that the Emirati-Israeli normalisation deal will not modification history or make the occupation acceptable.

In a declaration, a copy of which was sent out to MEMO, Hamas stated: “Abu Dhabi’s rulers insist on the normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation through signing a shameful deal.”

Hamas stated that the deal “was turned into action through the first flight taking off from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi through Saudi airspace.”

The Palestinian motion included: “This flight comes amid a surge in Israeli crimes targeting Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque and a spike in settlement activities and land confiscations as the Israeli occupation is seeking to implement its annexation plan.”

“This flight comes amid Israeli occupation’s tightening of the unjust siege imposed on the Gaza Strip and the continuing attacks on the coastal enclave.”

READ: Gaza remains in Covid -19 lockdown however Israel’s blockade and bombs continue regardless

Hamas thought about the go to of the Israeli authorities to Abu Dhabi a “stab in the back of the Palestinian people aimed to entrench the occupation, a betrayal of their option of resistance and a conspiracy against their struggle which aims to end the Israeli occupation.”

In the declaration, Hamas stated: