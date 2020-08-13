UAE, Israel agree to normalise relations – Middle East Monitor

Israel and the United Arab Emirates today reached a historical peace offer that will lead to a complete normalisation of diplomatic relations, Reuters reported.

Under the contract, Israel has actually concurred to suspend using sovereignty to locations of the West Bank that it has actually been talking about annexing, senior White House authorities informed the news website.

The peace offer was the item of prolonged conversations in between Israel, the UAE and the United States that sped up just recently, White House authorities stated.

The contract was sealed today in a call in between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

“HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Trump composed on Twitter.

The authorities explained the contract, to be referred to as the Abraham Accords, as the very first of its kind considering that Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in1994 It likewise provides Trump a diplomacy success as he looks for re-election on 3 November.

