UAE is the largest importer from Egypt – Middle East Monitor

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the largest importing nation from Egypt in February, with Italy as the second-highest and Turkey as the third highest nation, The New Khalij reported on Friday.

Based on official Egyptian knowledge, The New Khalij disclosed that the UAE imports from Egypt throughout February had been price $253,413,000, in comparison with $179,712,000 throughout the similar interval final 12 months – a rise of $73 million.

Italy, the knowledge confirmed, was the second-highest importing nation from Egypt, with imports price $180,122,000 in comparison with $119,054,000 throughout the similar interval final 12 months –a rise of $61 million.

Meanwhile, Turkey got here as the third-highest importer with $147,055,000 in comparison with $196,600,000 – a lower of $49 million.

According to the knowledge, Saudi Arabia was quantity 4 with $135,765,000, and the US stood at quantity 5 with $118,144,000.

The G5 nations’ imports from Egypt valued $834,599,000, in comparison with $844,500,000 throughout the similar interval final 12 months.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Industry and Trade declared that the Egyptian commerce stability had decreased by $5.570 billion (35 per cent) throughout the first 4 months of this 12 months, in comparison with the similar interval final 12 months.