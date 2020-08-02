UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID challenge – Middle East Monitor

The foreign minister of United Arab Emirates informed his Iranian equivalent that reinforcing bilateral cooperation was a crucial component in taking on the coronavirus, UAE state news firm WAM stated on Sunday, priced estimate by Reuters

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan made the remark to Mohammad Javad Zarif in a video call throughout which they likewise exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al-Adha vacation, it stated.

Shia Muslim Iran has actually long been at chances with United States Gulf Sunni Arab allies the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Tensions have actually increased in between Iran and the United States given that 2018, when United States President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear handle 6 powers and reimposed sanctions.

Washington blamed a series of attacks versus oil interests in the Gulf in 2015 on Iran, while the UAE did not openly hold a specific nation accountable.

The 2 ministers had actually likewise gone over the coronavirus epidemic in March.

