UAE calls on Israel to stop threatening to annex West Bank  – Middle East Monitor

A unilateral transfer by Israel to annex components of the occupied West Bank could be a severe setback for the Middle East peace course of, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs warned yesterday.

“Continued Israeli talk of annexing Palestinian lands must stop,” Anwar Gargash stated in a Twitter publish.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not too long ago stated that his authorities would begin on 1 July discussions over his plan to prolong Israeli sovereignty over areas within the occupied West Bank.

“Any unilateral Israeli move will be a serious setback for the peace process, undermine Palestinian self-determination, and constitute a rejection of the international and Arab consensus towards stability and peace,” Gargash added.

Over the previous few years the UAE has more and more come underneath criticism for normalising relations with Israel to the detriment of the Palestinian trigger. In 2017, Wikileaks revealed that normalisation between the UAE and Israel was ongoing by way of secret and public channels and thru the Emirati Ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al-Otaiba. Adding that ties between the 2 states had improved for the reason that opening of the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi in 2015.

The Emirates has additionally seen to be backing US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’ which outlines his imaginative and prescient for peace within the Middle East. The plan has been rejected by Palestinians has giving Israel every part it has requested for and eradicating Palestinian rights.