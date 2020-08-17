UAE and Israel working on direct flights over Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor

A businessman from the United Arab Emirates said yesterday he is currently in talks with Israel’s third-largest airline Israir to establish direct flights between Israel and the UAE, reported The Jerusalem Post.

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 13, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, an Emirati real estate tycoon, said, “That’s true, my team and the Israeli team, there were talks this afternoon approaching each other regarding commercial airlines and charters for tourists,” he said.

Israir CEO Uri Sirkishas also announced yesterday that he has already begun the process of obtaining a landing permit to operate direct flights between Tel Aviv and the UAE.

He told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that Dubai, in particular, was a “very, very attractive” destination, predicting the emirate would prove popular with Israeli tourists and business people.

This comes after US President Donald Trump announced last week that he had brokered a peace deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which would see the two establish diplomatic, trade and commercial ties.

“It is a great decision taken by Israeli leaders and UAE leaders, I mean, what they have done, really, it is great,” Al Habtoor added. “This will make a huge difference between our…