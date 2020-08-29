UAE abolishes Israel boycott law – Middle East Monitor

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) today released a decree eliminating a 1972 law concerning the boycott of Israel, following an offer to normalise relations in between the 2 nations, Anadolu Agency reports.

The decree revealed by UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan would permit Emirates to participate in business and monetary contracts with Israelis, according to the authorities WAM news firm.

Under the brand-new decree, all Israeli items and items can be sold the UAE markets.

WAM stated the governmental decree comes as part of the Gulf state’s efforts to broaden diplomatic and business cooperation with Israel.

Palestinian groups, consisting of the Palestinian Authority, have actually knocked the UAE-Israel offer, stating it does not serve the Palestinian cause and overlooks the rights of Palestinians.

