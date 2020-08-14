UAB football player dies after accidental shooting

By
Jasyson
-

“Please pray for the family of Allen Merrick, a young man who joined our UAB Football Family this season. Allen was visiting home in Gadsden yesterday when he suffered a gunshot wound. He is at UAB Hospital where I’ve been with Allen’s family, but I do not have a condition I can share at this time. I ask that everyone please respect his family’s privacy and keep them all in your prayers.”

Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR