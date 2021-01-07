The stocks of UAA faced an increase in their price target from $17 to $19, after the analysts working at JPMorgan Chase & Co decided to send it to investors and clients in a research note. According to reports, the company has a rating of neutral as affirmed by the brokerage firm- which is indicative of a potential increase of about 5.56% in the annual growth rate.

The Quarterly Earnings of UAA

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of UAA. B. Riley has already increased the price target on the stocks of the company from $9 to $13, where they gave the stocks a rating of neutral. Jefferies Financial Group has also reaffirmed their rating of buy, along with a price target of $23 on the stocks of the company in a 17th December research report. BMO Capital Markets has also increased the price target on the company from $18 to $20, while giving the company a rating of market perform. Wells Fargo & Company has given the stocks of the company a rating of overweight, with a price target that was increased from $15 to $23 in a 17th November research report. In the end, Barclays also decided to increase the price objective of the company from $10 to $14, with a rating of equal weight.

Two of the research analysts working on the stocks of UAA have given the company a rating of sell, while fifteen of them have given it a rating of hold. Nine analysts have given the stocks a rating sell, which means that the consensus rating of the company is hold, with a price target of $15.24.

The shares of UAA traded at $0.03 last Thursday, where the year low is $7.15, and the year high is $21.65. The market cap of the firm is $8.18 billion, with a PE ratio of about -11.99.